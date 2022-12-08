CastleKnight Management LP Invests $280,000 in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 122,621 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,433,000 after purchasing an additional 107,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total value of 491,255.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 81,388.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total transaction of 491,255.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 81,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.58, for a total transaction of 64,847.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,030,099.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 700,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,798,231. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of EDR opened at 21.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of 21.99. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

EDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 30.70.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

