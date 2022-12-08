CastleKnight Management LP Invests $797,000 in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 355,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.41% of Avaya at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

