CastleKnight Management LP Raises Position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,409 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Emerald were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerald by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Emerald in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerald in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerald by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Emerald by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

EEX opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $253.54 million, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.24. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 146.33%.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

