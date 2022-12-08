CastleKnight Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

CastleKnight Management LP lowered its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 35,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 665.8% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 480,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 418,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawaiian

In other Hawaiian news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $50,508.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,493.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hawaiian news, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $108,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $50,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,493.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,340 shares of company stock worth $235,073. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hawaiian Stock Down 4.2 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HA. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $21.71.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

