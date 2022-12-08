CastleKnight Management LP Sells 15,100 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

CastleKnight Management LP decreased its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Caleres were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 956.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CAL stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAL. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $692,710. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.