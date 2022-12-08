CastleKnight Management LP Sells 2,300 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

CastleKnight Management LP decreased its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 44.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,841,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 429,419 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 4.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 124.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,957 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 5.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,831,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 92,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTI opened at $5.79 on Thursday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.06.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.20 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 168.03% and a net margin of 26.38%. On average, research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

