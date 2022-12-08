CastleKnight Management LP Sells 46,900 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

CastleKnight Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Altice USA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 920,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Altice USA by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 388,076 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATUS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.40. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

