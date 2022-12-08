Caxton Associates LP Acquires 1,943 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $275.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.92. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $422.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.67.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

