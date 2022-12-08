Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Stryker by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after acquiring an additional 592,179 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $242.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.56.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.