Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 318.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares during the quarter. V.F. comprises 0.2% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in V.F. by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Down 1.4 %

V.F. stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

