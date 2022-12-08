Caxton Associates LP Buys New Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Shutterstock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Shutterstock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Shutterstock by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $27,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

SSTK stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $115.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

