Caxton Associates LP Grows Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 653,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,500 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 1.2% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $12,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

SLV opened at $21.18 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

