Caxton Associates LP Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 0.2% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 18.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 30.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 28.6% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

C opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

