Caxton Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 767.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.4 %

DD stock opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

