Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.30 Million in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,424,000. State Street Corp grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 541,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 224.3% during the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.76.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LXP. TheStreet raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.