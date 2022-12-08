Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 666,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,036,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.
GRMN opened at $94.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $139.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62.
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
