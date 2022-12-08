Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 37,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.