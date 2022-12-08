Caxton Associates LP Purchases 13,989 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 576,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,861,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $59.27 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

