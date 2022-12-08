Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2022

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDSGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.10% of Telephone and Data Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at $612,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 66.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 52,875 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 87.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TDS. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

TDS opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 175.61%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.