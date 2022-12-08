Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.10% of Telephone and Data Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at $612,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 66.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 52,875 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 87.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDS. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

TDS opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 175.61%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

