CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.84

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and traded as high as $22.73. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 627 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBFV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $114.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.57.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.