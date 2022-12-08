CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0956 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $77.06 million and $12.67 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00000565 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010790 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00047347 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005849 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021285 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00239343 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003731 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09554715 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $10,026,410.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

