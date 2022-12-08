CEEK VR Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $76.59 million and $10.80 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0951 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010846 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00049252 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00236583 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003743 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09754379 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $19,468,161.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

