Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Robert Andrew Mionis Sells 107,986 Shares

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 107,986 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total transaction of C$1,637,499.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 695,167 shares in the company, valued at C$10,541,512.39.

CLS traded up C$0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.05. 66,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,765. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of C$11.28 and a one year high of C$17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.52.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

