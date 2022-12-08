Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 253,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth $1,169,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 35.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 19.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gray Television

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger acquired 3,200 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $36,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,776.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger acquired 3,200 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $36,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,776.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney acquired 10,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,763.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $172,620 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Shares of GTN stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

