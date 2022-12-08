Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 16,902 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,902 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Cigna Stock Up 0.8 %

CI stock opened at $332.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $206.44 and a fifty-two week high of $332.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

