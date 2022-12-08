Centiva Capital LP Has $3.22 Million Holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.54% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMGC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

NASDAQ:RMGC opened at $10.02 on Thursday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

