Centiva Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.80% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNRH. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 499,580 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 498,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 439,996 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,315,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 315,312 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,679,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNRH opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

