Centiva Capital LP Sells 242,272 Shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR)

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,272 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 1.77% of Andretti Acquisition worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNNR. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Andretti Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,379,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Andretti Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Andretti Acquisition stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Andretti Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.31.

About Andretti Acquisition

Andretti Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the automotive industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

