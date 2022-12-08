Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 1,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 162,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $757.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 17.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Central Puerto by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Central Puerto by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Puerto

(Get Rating)

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.