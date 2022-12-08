Certified Advisory Corp Buys 1,183 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,530 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 155,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after purchasing an additional 159,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 32,906 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.38. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $69.27.

