Certified Advisory Corp Buys 5,326 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $362,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWY opened at $125.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.00. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.