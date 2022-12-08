Certified Advisory Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $109.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

