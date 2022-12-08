Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,368,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $21,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,546,000 after acquiring an additional 268,150 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 137,987 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,849,000 after purchasing an additional 123,218 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $77.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

