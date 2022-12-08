Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

