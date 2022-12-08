Certified Advisory Corp Sells 17,406 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,406 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,949,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,822,000 after buying an additional 171,324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,596,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,279,000 after buying an additional 174,056 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,051,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,256,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $23,818,000.

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25.

