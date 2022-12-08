Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 1,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 25,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIAFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Champion Iron Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

