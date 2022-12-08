Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) is Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries accounts for approximately 1.7% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Chart Industries worth $16,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $251,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $988,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 395,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after buying an additional 90,359 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.43.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $124.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 1.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $242.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.83.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.