Chartist Inc. CA Invests $65,000 in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Accelerate Diagnostics accounts for about 0.0% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chartist Inc. CA owned approximately 0.09% of Accelerate Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXDX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 165.2% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,982,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,823 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,478 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 41.0% in the first quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 85.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 140,883 shares during the period. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXDX. StockNews.com upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

