Chartist Inc. CA Sells 4,159 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Chartist Inc. CA cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 17.3% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $29,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,123,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,300,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56,558 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $337.62 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.18.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

