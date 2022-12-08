Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Gap Down to $37.26

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.26, but opened at $33.50. Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 13,259 shares traded.
Several analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.71.
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
