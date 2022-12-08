Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 250.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,713 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Trading Down 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $61.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chewy to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

