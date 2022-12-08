Chiliz Market Cap Reaches $940.30 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $940.30 million and approximately $31.79 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chiliz has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,379,084 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

