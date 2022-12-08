Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 14,319 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises 2.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Crown Castle worth $37,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1,147.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Insider Activity

Crown Castle Price Performance

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.67. 20,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,204. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.86. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

