Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 3,784 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for 1.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Welltower worth $23,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Welltower by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $962,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,940,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,782,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 141.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average of $74.64. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

