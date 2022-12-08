Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $12.59 Million Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,372 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of SITE Centers worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 8.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 7.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 34,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

