Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $22.60 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $88.21. The stock had a trading volume of 113,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,735. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $149.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

