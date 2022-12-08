Chilton Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AHH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 77,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 514,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 322,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James C. Cherry bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $156,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE AHH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,606. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.