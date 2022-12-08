Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,132 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in American Express by 1,276.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in American Express by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 525 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.11. 12,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.69. The firm has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.