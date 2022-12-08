Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,853 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $18,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sempra by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Sempra Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $161.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,481. Sempra has a twelve month low of $124.44 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

