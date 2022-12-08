Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $18,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after buying an additional 1,370,362 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $96,018,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after purchasing an additional 618,725 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Quanta Services by 119.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,313,000 after purchasing an additional 579,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $64,330,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.41. 3,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,019. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $154.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.27.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

